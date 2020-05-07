Monica Huldt Exposes Major Cleavage Poolside In A Tiny Strapless Blue Bikini: ‘Summer Vibes’

Monica Huldt took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a racy snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curvy figure while revealing that she was missing her swimming pool in Scottsdale.

In the sexy snap, Monica looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a strapless light blue bikini. The extremely tiny top boasted a knotted element in the front and did little to cover up her massive cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display in the snap.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the pic.

Monica posed by the pool with her head tilted down and her eyes on the ground. She grabbed at her bikini bottoms with a sexy smirk on her face. In the background of the shot, some flowering trees and pool accessorizes can be seen.

Monica wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy ponytail on top of her head. She used a pink tie to hold her locks up.

She also opted for a natural makeup look in the post. The application appeared to consisted of thick lashes and bright eyes, as well as sculpted brows.

She seemed to add pink blush on her cheekbones, and use a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes to accentuate her sun kissed skin. The look was completed with nude lips.

Many of Monica’s 537,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the racy snap, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 70 messages.

“You so good babe!” one follower wrote.

“Woww what a body,” another stated.

“You are really queen girl,” a third social media user remarked.

“Monica! Words can not explain how truly beautiful you are. You’re body is like a rare work of art that we all love to study and admire. You’re gorgeous girl. Thanks for the post,” a fourth person gushed.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about flaunting her hourglass figure in sexy ensembles for her racy online posts. She’s often seen rocking sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and revealing tops.

Most recently, Monica showed off her enviable curves in a pink lace lingerie piece as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. To date, that post has earned more than 11,000 likes and over 260 comments.