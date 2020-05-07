‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Pert Derriere & Fit Physique

Yanet Garcia, who has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” is raising temperatures with her new Instagram post. The Mexican fitness model and television presenter shared a new-to-fans photo on her social media page on Thursday morning and it has immediately generated a lot of heat.

The new upload features Yanet wearing a black-and-white set of workout gear. This appears to be the same outfit she wore in a photo she shared a few months ago, but this particular snap with this background and pose seemingly has not been shared on her page before.

The photo shows Yanet posing in a field with some trees off in the distance. She is wearing skintight, almost sheer black leggings along with a white-and-black cropped workout top. She has one hand tousling her hair and she is being photographed from the side.

Yanet is glancing over her shoulder toward the photographer and is arching her back slightly to accentuate her curvy backside. Her booty has become rather infamous and her pert bum is impossible to miss in this particular pose.

The way that Yanet is angled also gives her millions of followers a glimpse of her flat tummy, but her cleavage remains under wraps in this case. She has her long, brunette hair cascading loosely down her back and the shot is cropped to show her just from the upper thigh on up.

This may not be the most revealing photo that Yanet has ever shared via Instagram, but it was still an immediate hit among her legions of followers. She kept the caption quite simple in this case, simply including several pink heart emoji. Within just 25 minutes, nearly 55,000 of Yanet’s 13.3 million followers had already liked the post.

The consensus among the hundreds of comments that were posted just minutes after this photo was initially shared was that this was a sizzling-hot shot.

“Absolutely stunning,” wrote one follower.

“Classiest girl on planet,” declared a fan.

“Those bums so yum,” teased someone else.

“Beautiful pose,” shared another follower.

Yanet’s beau Lewis Howes commented with a series of emoji to show his love for this look, and fellow Instagram fitness model and influencer Ana Cheri did the same.

Not long ago, Yanet shared a side-by-side set of photos on her Instagram page that showcased her booty gains over the past decade. The Mexican bombshell is proud of her curves and her fans never get tired of seeing her flaunt her pert derriere. She knows just how to cause a stir with what she shares on her Instagram page and she demonstrated that very thing with this Thursday morning post.