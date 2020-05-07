Mexican Stunner Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Killer Curves In Mismatched Bikini As She Works On Her Tan

Ana Paula Saenz worked on her tan in a stylish bikini, as she showed her 1 million Instagram followers with a new update shared on Wednesday, May 6. The Mexican bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a series of snapshots of herself soaking up the sun and showing her amazing figure while she was at it.

The four-picture slideshow captured Saenz outdoors in what looked to be a backyard as she lounged in the sun. The first shot showed her on lying her side, propping her upper body on her right forearm. In the second, Saenz leaned back onto both forearms as she tilted her head back, facing the sky. For the third, she sat up with her hands on the floor behind her for support. Finally, the last photo was a selfie. The photos were taken in Mexico, according to the geotag.

Saenz rocked a mismatched two-piece baiting suit. Her bikini top had a sporty cut and boasted a striking leopard print with neon green along the edges and straps. The shoulder straps went around her neck while another set tied on her back.

On her lower body, Saenz had on a pair of skimpy black bottoms with thin straps. Saenz wore the band high on her sides, which helped to accentuate her hourglass figure. She revealed in the caption that her suit was from Pretty Little Thing.

The photos attracted more than 44,200 likes and 500 comment, showing the post was popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Saenz’s beauty and skin tone. As usual, her post included a mix of English and Spanish comments, with some Portuguese sprinkled in there, too.

“I love your skin tone babe,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Dream girl,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart after the message.

“That tan is everything,” a third user chimed in, adding a green and a black heart at the end of the comment.

“[G]orgeous babe,” added another, following the reply with a heart-eyes emoji.

Saenz seems to constantly wow her fans on Instagram. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she shared another sultry shot earlier this week that showed her in a barely there lingerie set from Fashion Nova. The bra was almost bare with cups made of intricate lace patterns that appeared to be sewn together and held by thin, narrow straps. Lace panels adorned the base of the top. The matching pair of undies that she wore was made of sheer material.