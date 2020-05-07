Anthony Fauci Accuser Diana Andrade Reportedly Said She Was Paid By Jacob Wohl & Jack Burkman To Lie

'I took it upon myself to call Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman and record them,' she told a reporter of the men who allegedly recruited her.

Diana Andrade, the woman who accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault, says that she was paid to do so by two men with a history of trying, and failing, to take down people who opposed President Trump.

As Reason reports, Andrade, using the psuedonym “Diana Rodriguez,” last week publicly accused the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, of sexually assaulting her in 2014, when she was 20-years-old. Specifically, “Rodriguez” claimed that she had met Fauci at the bar of the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C. She claimed that she went to Fauci’s room, under the guise of talking about his career in medicine, when Fauci supposedly tried to assault her. After a struggle, “Rodriguez” claimed, she was able to flee the room.

The story got little media attention at the time, save for one article in The Daily Dot, which merely debunked “Rodriguez'” claim.

Reason reporter Nancy Rommelmann says that Andrade emailed her with evidence that the men behind the claim were Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who purportedly paid her to lie. Burkman and Wohl are reportedly behind other false claims of sexual assault against people who have gotten in the way of Trump.

“The reality is that I’ve known Jacob since 2018 and that he charmed me into taking money to do this,” she claimed in her email.

Andrade also provided Rommelmann with a recorded phone call, purportedly between herself (Andrade), Burkman and Wohl, in which the two men purportedly badger her to go through with her claim after she expressed second thoughts.

“You did a good job, you got paid. What’s the problem? What seems to be the issue? You’re freaking out. You’re texting me late at night. What’s the issue?,” says a voice purportedly belonging to Wohl, while in the background, a voice purportedly belonging to Burkman repeatedly asks, “What’s the problem?”

Andrade then also tried to offer the money back via a wire transfer, something that Rommelmann notes would have left an electronic signature that could be traced, while one of the men on the other end insist that “cash is best.”

She then expressed further concerns about the charade, with each of her points being shot down by the men on the other end of the phone call.

“Grow up, for Christ’s sake,” the men purportedly say before ending the call.

Contacted by Rommelmann, Wohl said that he had “no comment” about the allegations that they paid Andrade to lie, while Burkman said that he “stand[s] by Diana and her allegations.”

Rommelmann also adds that Andrade herself has been “vague” about some aspects of the story, adding further confusion to the matter of who is telling the truth in the entire escapade.