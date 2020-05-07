‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday’s Classic Episode: Liam & Hope’s Italian Wedding Celebration

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, May 8 reveals one of the soap opera’s most glamorous wedding ceremonies. In the week of the “Epic Weddings” theme, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will wed Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) and a whole town gets in on the action.

This particular episode of B&B dates back to June 26, 2012 and is shot on location in Puglia, Italy.

Hope and Liam’s romantic wedding had villagers coming out to celebrate with them. As tradition dictates, the bridal couple walked through the streets of the town before stopping at a cliff overlooking the Adriatic Sea. They got married at the water’s edge while colorful kites floated in the air, per Soap Central.

Hope had her hair in an updo to show off the stunning dress, designed by Eric Forrester (John McCook), while Liam wore a white suit.

Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) said that he wanted to speak as Hope’s father. He delivered a particularly eloquent speech, especially in the light of his own daughter’s pain. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) also delivered an emotional speech about Liam being perfect for her daughter.

Even Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) weighed in. He apologized to the couple for trying to keep them apart. He welcomed Hope to the Spencer family.

Hope and Liam personalized their vows before promising to love each other for the rest of their lives. They sealed their commitment with a kiss.

In the meantime, Eric and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) fretted over their granddaughter. Stephanie called Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to find out if she was okay. Steffy told her that the wedding was going ahead and that she would be returning to Los Angeles.

Stephanie reported back to Eric and told him that Steffy sounded miserable over the phone. She also snarked that Hope was just like her mother, Brooke. She felt that it was not going to be Hope’s only wedding. Like Brooke, it would be the first of many for her.

After the call, Steffy watched Hope and Liam get married from a balcony. She later moved to some nearby rocks. She slipped and fell from the cliff and quickly swam to safety.

“Are you kidding me?” Steffy cursed.

Longtime The Bold and the Beautifulsoap opera fans will remember that Liam and Hope returned to the States and found out that their marriage was invalid. Instead of making it official and signing some paperwork, Hope demanded another wedding after she found out that Liam had kissed Steffy on their wedding day.