Kate Beckinsale Sizzles In A Sporty Bikini And Reveals Her Grueling Workout Routine

Kate works out six days a week to maintain her figure.

Kate Beckinsale flaunted her fit physique in a mismatched bikini for her Women’s Health Magazine UK cover. The 46-year-old actress and her trainer spilled the secrets behind her enviable figure in the pages of the publication, but simply reading about Kate’s workout routine might make some people feel exhausted.

For her cover shoot, Kate rocked a fittingly athletic two-piece that included a vibrant yellow top. The garment resembled a sports bra with a low scoop neck that showed off a teasing amount of the Underworld star’s ample cleavage. Kate’s white low-rise bottoms also looked somewhat sporty. They featured low-cut leg openings and a cutout on the right side. The garment’s design highlighted the actress’ long, lean torso. Kate’s midsection was trim and toned, and her thighs looked slender and firm.

The article about how Kate manages to keep her body looking the way it does detailed an exercise routine that most people probably would not be able to maintain. The fitness enthusiast works out with celebrity trainer Brad Siskind six days a week in the morning at the gym, and Brad told Women’s Health that it’s highly unusual for her to miss a workout.

Kate’s almost-daily sweat sessions begin with a full-body workout consisting of eight different compound exercises, like squats with bicep curls. After each set of the exercises, she does up to 120 seconds of cardio. Kate then repeats the circuit, but she increases the difficulty of her compound exercises by adding weight or making other changes.

After completing this 45-minute segment, Kate keeps her heart rate up and burns even more calories by tacking on a cardio interval. This is followed by some stretching. By now, most of Kate’s Instagram followers are well aware that the actress is extremely flexible.

Sometimes, Kate doesn’t stop moving after finishing her morning workout. The actress said that she also enjoys doing trampoline workouts at home, and she credits yoga for helping her avoid getting injured while filming action movies.

Kate’s interview with Women’s Health was conducted before the COVID-19 outbreak forced gyms to shut down, so the actress is likely doing most of her exercising at home these days. She recently revealed that one of her workouts included a few ballet stretches.

When she shared her magazine cover photo on her popular Instagram account, Kate revealed that the idea of “talking about health and bottom exercises” seems “weird” now that the world has so drastically changed, but her 4.2 million followers were grateful that she managed to get that bikini shot before the pandemic hit.

“You look amazing,” read one response to her post.

“Kate’s beautiful body is hotter than the State of California,” another admirer remarked.

“No one better to be on the cover!” wrote a third fan.

Kate also received at least one request to demonstrate the “bottom exercises” that she mentioned in her Instagram post. She didn’t share any details about them in her interview.