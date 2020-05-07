Tahlia Hall Gets Steamy In Sheer Black Lingerie Set: ‘I’m In Love With Fear’

Tahlia Hall went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic on Thursday morning. The model displayed her sexy curves while telling fans in the caption that she loves fear.

In the racy post, Tahlia looked stunning as she sported a black lingerie set. The bra featured sheer material and racy cutouts that flaunted her underboob and put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching panties did little to cover her curvy hips and round booty. She also rocked a black lace garter belt with wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and attacked to some sheer black stockings on her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs could also be seen in the shot.

She accessorized the look with a pair of small earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and some black heels.

Tahlia posed on her hands and knees in front of a light-colored wall for the snap. She twisted her torso around to give a sexy stare into the camera and run her fingers through her hair.

Tahlia wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look, which seemed to consist of thick, mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as darkened brows.

The black-and-white photo did little to show off the model’s bronzed skin or the colors of her makeup. However, she did appear to sport a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She also gave the appearance of having gloss on her full lips.

Tahlia’s 528,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The photo earned more than 22,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was published to her feed. Admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 430 messages.

“How are you real though???” one follower declared.

“You are literally so hot I can’t deal,” stated another.

“Why are you so beautiful?” a third social media user asked.

“Very stunning,” a fourth person wrote.

Tahlia doesn’t seems shy about flashing her flawless figure in racy ensembles. She’s usually seen wearing tiny bathing suits, plunging tops, and scanty lingerie for her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she showed off her bikini body in a black thong two-piece while lounging on the beach. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 31,000 likes and over 540 comments.