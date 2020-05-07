Donald Trump’s Personal Valet Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Not Wearing A Mask Around The President

A United States Navy member who serves as a personal valet to President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported. The valets are part of an elite unit that works closely with the president and first family, and they do not wear masks while going about their duties.

The valet, who has not been identified, began exhibiting symptoms of the viral infection on Wednesday. After Trump learned that the valet tested positive, the White House physician retested him for the novel coronavirus.

The White House released a statement about the situation, reassuring the country and the world that President Trump and Vice President Pence are healthy and virus free.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus, and they remain in great health.”

According to CNBC, the valet performs several duties, including serving meals to the president. Other tasks the valet performs, including assisting with clothing and other personal activities. The valet will quarantine at his residence and will receive medical care if needed.

Sources told CNN that the president and others in the West Wing were upset to learn that somebody who worked so closely with him and his family had tested positive. White House correspondent John Harwood also shared information he thought was of note on Twitter.

“Oval Office valets have not been wearing masks, a WH official tells @KateBennett_DC”

The president has made headlines in recent days for declining to wear a mask during his tour of a mask making factory in Phoenix, Arizona, and during a gathering in the Oval Office with nurses to celebrate National Nurses Day. The Inquisitr previously reported that President Trump also felt that wearing a mask sends the “wrong message” to the country, and he worried that covering his face could hurt his chances for reelection in November.

The vice president hasn’t worn masks while visiting healthcare locations. The details of the valet testing positive made headlines as the vice president was going to visit a healthcare facility in Alexandria, Virginia. During his visit, Pence did not wear a mask. The facility treats patients that have COVID-19.

So far, it’s unclear if Melania, Barron Trump, or Karen Pence have received a test for the coronavirus since the valet tested positive. For now, it appears as if President Trump intends to keep his regularly scheduled meetings instead of quarantining.