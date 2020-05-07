Carrie Ann Inaba, 52, Is Lovely In A Low-Cut White Dress & Hat

Carrie Ann Inaba, 52, was lovely in a low-cut white dress and coordinating hat in a new Instagram share. The Talk panelist posted the image for her 363,000 followers, a snap in which she was seated in a garden area, holding a flower. In the caption of the post, she talked about how the simple moments in life can make a big difference.

Carrie Ann was posing on a set of stairs in an outdoor area of her beautiful California home. The steps were white and the area was decorated with green plants and an outdoor table. The background also featured a porch and a doorway with white trim, while the stairs were strewn with small twigs and leaves.

The Talk host’s outfit was sunny and bright, perfect for some re-energizing outdoor time. Carrie Ann’s stylish garment appeared to have three-quarter-length loose sleeves and a low cut to show off a collection of gold pendant necklaces. She paired her dress with a light-colored hat that had a thin, tan band.

Carrie Ann wore her highlighted brown hair long and loose in the photo. Her tresses fell over her shoulders and cascaded down her back. As for her makeup application, it appeared she chose to take a mostly light and breezy approach to complement the light tones of her outfit. Her eyes were lined in a dark color, with smoky gray eyeshadow contrasting nicely with a glossy pink lipstick.

In her left hand, Carrie Ann held an oversized white flower. Her right hand was tucked under her chin as she smiled serenely for the camera.

In the caption of the share, Carrie Ann recalled a statement from her father in which he used a favorite cliche to remind his daughter to make time for the little things in life. She alluded in her caption that she enjoys being out in nature because it reminds her to take things slow.

Fans of the longtime Dancing with the Stars judge loved the sweet image and the important message she shared in the caption.

“Love your beautiful smile,” said one follower.

“Pretty flower like yourself,” stated a second fan of The Talk host, along with a red heart emoji.

“You are perfect love you, you are so beautiful beautiful beautiful,” said a third admirer.