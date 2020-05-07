Mary Bellavita Flaunts Her Oiled-Up Curves In A Skimpy Maroon Bikini

American fitness model Mary Bellavita shared a stunning photo with her 1.8 Instagram followers on Thursday morning. The smoldering image was a throwback from a previous event trip to Costa Rica as part of the Legends of Instagram Tour, according to her caption.

In the snap, Mary could be seen wearing a maroon string bikini with a halter tie and side ties on her tiny bottoms.

She posed for the camera by standing on her tiptoes shoulder-width apart while rested one hand on the side of the concrete archway she stood beneath. The entire area was covered in graffiti. Mary put her other hand behind her head and closed her eyes as she leaned into the sunlight. To make the photograph even sexier, the model oiled up her curves, including her chest and her calves.

Her revealing swimsuit showcased the 31-year-old’s cleavage, midriff, and her voluptuous booty. Thanks to her pose, her fans were also given an eyeful of her thick thighs and shapely legs.

It appeared that Mary wore a light layer of makeup, including lipstick, eyeshadow, and mascara. It also looked like she might have used some blush and bronzer to sculpt her cheekbones. She tugged her long dark hair behind her, letting her voluminous curly locks fall down her backside. As a final touch, Mary accessorized with a pair of skinny silver hoop earrings.

She referred to her curvy figure in her Instagram caption, joking that all the donuts she ate went to “all the right places” on her body. She added a winking emoji to the end of her remark. Mary also tagged her makeup artist and photographer in her post.

The image proved to be a massive hit with Mary’s loyal admirers. In less than two hours of going live, her post racked up over 18,300 likes and more than 350 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to tell her how sexy she looked.

“You must be summer because you’re HOTTTT,” joked one fan, trailing their comment with multiple flame emoji.

“Damn skippy they are cause you look simply amazing,” raved another admirer, using a mixture of heart-eyes, flame and heart emoji to express their enthusiasm.

Last month, Mary shared a provocative video that showed a close-up of her famous butt as she walked along a wooden pathway outside. The hottie filmed herself from the back to give her fans a glorious view of her rear end. More than 255,000 social media users viewed the short clip.