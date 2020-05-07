Natalie Roush Sizzles Under Outdoor Shower While Wearing High-Cut Orange Swimsuit In Throwback Photos

Natalie Roush turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday evening. In a series of photos on her feed, the model showed off her body from every angle in a high-cut swimsuit as she posed underneath an outdoor shower. In the caption, Natalie revealed that the photos were from last summer.

The photos showed Natalie posing at what looked to be a somewhat crowded beach. The background was blurry, but trees in the distance and a lifeguard station could be seen. According to the post’s geotag, the photos were snapped in Miami, Florida. It appeared to be a sunny day as the rays shone down on Natalie and highlighted her toned body. Her tan skin was amplified by her orange swimwear.

Natalie’s one-piece featured a low scooping neckline that allowed some of her ample cleavage to spill out. The suit also included a cross-back design with incredibly low sides, so Natalie’s sideboob was on full display. The fabric clung to her flat, toned tummy as it soaked under the water stream.

The lower half of Natalie’s swimwear featured high cuts that came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. In addition, the thong backside put her pert derriere and long, lean legs on show.

Natalie did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did appear to be wearing some subtle makeup. Her glam appeared to include bronzer, bright highlighter, shaped eyebrows, and a nude lipstick. She wore her long, brown hair down in beachy waves that got soaking wet.

In the first photo, Natalie posed with her back arched and leg slightly bent in a way that emphasized her figure. She allowed the water to wash over her chest as she stared at the camera. The second photo appeared to be taken before the shower began, as Natalie’s hair was completely dry. She lifted her arms above her head, which squeezed her cleavage out.

In the third photo, Natalie stood under the shower and faced away from the camera, giving fans a look at her round booty covered in water droplets. She crossed her arms and gazed over her shoulder.

The post garnered more than 45,000 likes and nearly 450 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for Natalie in the comments section.

“Seriously love this set,” one fan said.

“SO GORG BABE,” another user added.

“Perfect girl,” a third follower wrote.

Natalie has certainly been killing her Instagram game as of late. Earlier this week, she dressed up a bit in a corset top and skintight jeans, which her followers loved.