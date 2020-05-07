Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Blue Shorts And White Cut-Out Sports Bra For New Thigh Workout

Ashleigh Jordan trained her thighs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of blue shorts and a white sports bra with cut-out details at the back, the blond beauty started her routine with a series of fire hydrants into leg extensions. She started the exercise on her hands and knees and then lifted one leg to the side that was bent at about a 90-degree angle. After that, she extended the leg in the same direction as the raised knee. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions per set for three rounds.

In the second clip of the series, Ashleigh moved on to doing a set of squat slide outs. For this exercise, she assumed a crouched stance, with her torso tilted forward, her knees bent and her feet shoulder-width apart. Then she turned one leg out to the side, rotating her torso, as she did so. Her caption suggested doing 15 repetitions per set for three rounds.

The third clip saw her combine stiff-leg deadlifts and squats. Holding a single dumbbell vertically with both hands, Ashleigh leaned her torso forward until the weight hovered a short distance from the ground. Then she bent her legs for a low squat. Just like the previous exercise, she recommended doing three sets of 15 reps.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Ashleigh lay her back on the ground and placed a large yoga ball her under her feet. With her hips lifted, she slowly kicked her legs forward and back, rolling the ball with each repetition. In her caption, she suggested doing 20 repetitions for three rounds.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans thanked Ashleigh for the workout demonstration.

“This is so helpful,” one person wrote. “I’ve been using ur posts to create little workouts.”

“Love these variations,” another added. “Will give them a shot.

Others complimented her appearance and her workout attire.

“Love your shorts and keep up the great work,” a third commenter wrote before adding a purple-heart and fire emoji to their comment.

While there were several compliments in the comments section, a fourth Instagram user asked Ashleigh about what could be used as a substitute for the yoga ball.

“You could do them with socks on a slippery floor or use paper plates or a frisbee on carpet!” Ashleigh replied.