Jasmine Sanders Goes Full Bombshell In A Red Bikini While Describing Her Quarantine Routine

Jasmine Sanders treated her 3.9 million Instagram followers to a number of new updates yesterday, one of which gave them some insight as to what she’s been up to during quarantine.

In the most recent of the Wednesday evening additions to her feed, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model revealed that her days have consisted of only a few things, including working on her new house and spending time by the pool. The 28-year-old has also been spending some quality time with her “boys,” her two adorable dogs Caine and Kilo, whose own joint Instagram page was tagged in the post as well.

Two photos included in the upload showed the S.I. Rookie of the Year doing at least one of her quarantine activities. She was snapped outside in her backyard, where she was joined by her sweet pups. Though the pool wasn’t in sight, Jasmine also looked ready for a dip in the water, as she was wearing nothing more than a tiny red bikini that perfectly suited her curvaceous frame.

The “Golden Barbie” went full bombshell in her sexy swimwear that did far more showing than covering up. The suit included a racerback top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. She also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that boasted a daringly cheeky cut, leaving her pert derriere and toned legs almost completely exposed. It featured a ruched detailing on the back and a curved waistband, which sat high up on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Jasmine adorned her manicured fingers with a set of gold rings for a bit of bling and wore her signature platinum tresses in long braids that cascaded behind her back. She also appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were hardly shy about showering Jasmine’s bikini-clad double Instagram update with love. The post has earned nearly 50,000 likes after 10 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are a goddess,” one person wrote.

“You look good in RED,” quipped another admirer.

“Beautiful like always,” a third follower remarked.

“My god woman. Goals,” commented a fourth fan.

Jasmine did forget to share one part of her quarantine activities — adding stellar snaps to her Instagram page. Last week, the model tantalized her followers by showing off her bikini body again in a skimpy brown two-piece that left little to the imagination. That post also fared well with her fans, who have awarded it over 84,000 likes and 503 comments to date.