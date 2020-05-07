Melissa Riso Tugs At Jean Shorts In Sexy New Photo

Melissa Riso flaunted her flawless figure on Instagram yesterday with a sexy new shot that showed her in a pair of tiny jean shorts. The hot upload was added to her feed on May 6, and fans love it.

The brunette bombshell was posing in what appeared to be a living room. She did not use a geotag to indicate her precise location, but in her caption, she shared that she’s spoiled because she lives in Los Angeles — where the weather is usually gorgeous. The space was beautifully decorated, and Melissa rested on the leg of a gray velvet couch with a blue-and-white patterned rug underneath. At her back were several photos hung on the wall. Melissa posed front and center, flashing a huge smile into the camera while showing off her sexy figure.

The model credited online retailer Fashion Nova for the skimpy attire. On top, she rocked a white shirt that draped off her shoulders. Its sweetheart neckline allowed for a small amount of cleavage to be seen, and Melissa layered a pink bikini top underneath the sheer garment. Its capped sleeves fell down her arms and showed a glimpse of her toned shoulders and arms while the bodice possessed a small amount of ruching. The bottom rested tightly on her ribs and had a “V” that accentuated her trim tummy.

She added a pair of tiny jean shorts on the bottom, playfully tugging at the sides to expose even more skin. The denim was distressed in some areas and frayed on the bottom. It sat snug on her hips, flaunting her tiny waist. The high cut of the shorts also showed off her bombshell legs and her defined muscles. Riso added a pair of brown wedges to help elongate her legs.

The model opted to wear only a small silver necklace and not take away from her look. She styled her long, dark locks with a side part and her hair fell down one side of her shoulder. She also had a full application of glam, which seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Unsurprisingly, fans showered the social media update with a whole lot of love, including over 10,000 double-taps and 274 comments.

“You are very lucky, you live in LA and you’re so beautiful,” one fan complimented.

“You are so beautiful my girlfriend,” another chimed in.

“Gorgeous Weather….More Importantly Gorgeous you….” a third Instagrammer raved with a few pink heart emoji.

A few other fans had no words and commented with their choice of emoji.