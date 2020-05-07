Gwen Singer Opts To Go Braless Under Sheer White Top: ‘Don’t Count The Days’

Gwen Singer left little to the imagination in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The model flashed her curves while reminding her fans to make each day count.

In the sexy snaps, Gwen looked drop dead gorgeous wearing a see-through flowing white top. The shirt boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as sheer material that gave fans a peek at her bare chest underneath.

She paired the top with some white panties that were cut high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and killer legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Gwen placed one hand on a large open window beside her as the other grabbed at her shirt and panties. She arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured her with her hip pushed to the side and her hand in her hair.

Gwen wore her long, dark locks in a deep side part and styled in flirty curls that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look in the photos. The glam look seemingly included mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Her face appeared to be given a warm glow with shimmering highlighter on her nose and chin, and pink blush on her cheekbones. She also looked to be sporting dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Gwen’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it was published to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 200 messages during that time.

“My God you are a Gorgeous Woman Gwen. Beautiful, Sexy, and Oh So Very Hot!,” one follower declared.

“Amazing photo of you. Love this,” another wrote.

“I love these shots too!! I think my fav is 1. Happy Thursday beautiful!!” a third comment read.

“OMG You’re a Goddess,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen most recently delighted her followers when she rocked another see-through shirt in the color pink. To date, that snapshot has garnered more than 59,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.