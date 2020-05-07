‘Murder Hornet’ Gets Devoured By Praying Mantis In Years-Old Video That Has Now Gone Viral

'Imagine not being able to stop your face from being eaten,' said one commenter.

A years-old video of a praying mantis devouring another insect has gone viral, thanks to the “victim” insect and his brethren having recently arrived in the United States.

Until a week or so ago, few people in the United States had heard of the Asian giant hornet, or as it’s more colloquially known, the “murder hornet.” As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, last week reports emerged of the insect’s arrival in the United States, bringing with it fears that it could decimate bee colonies and even kill humans. So sturdy and sharp is its stinger that it can puncture beekeepers’ protective gear, and those who lived to tell about its sting describe it as feeling like having molten metal injected into the skin.

Now, of course, the “murder hornet” has become a Thing on the internet, largely due to its arrival coinciding with a global pandemic. Internet commenters — perhaps joking, or maybe in all seriousness — conclude that nature is getting its revenge.

As it turns out, nature has a way of balancing things out. And though fearsome, the murder hornet is not invincible. In fact, one animal that appears to prey on the hornet is the humble and ubiquitous praying mantis.

A years-old video has recently surfaced on Twitter, showing just how vulnerable the animal is to other insects.

Be warned: this video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Praying Mantis eats Murder Hornet pic.twitter.com/CNXQAetp0g — Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) May 7, 2020

For those who would prefer not to watch the video, the explanation is pretty simple: the mantis, considerably larger than the hornet, simply takes its prey into its grasp and begins eating its head. The hornet tries, and fails, to fight back.

“Am I seeing this wrong or was that little demon still trying to sting AFTER HIS HEAD WAS COMPLETELY REMOVED?” wrote one commenter.

“Imagine not being able to stop your face from being eaten,” wrote another user.

As it turns out, praying mantises aren’t the only insect that has a defense against the murder hornet. Bees themselves, which are usually prey for the hornet, sometimes turn the table on their predator and swarm them. The heat from the buzzing and swarming effectively cooks the hornets alive.

As for the video of the praying mantis, its origins remain unclear. Two videos of the same scene can be found on YouTube, one from this week, and the other from two years ago. Its title is in both Russian and English, and was rendered in the latter language as “mantis won Japanese hornet,” per Google Translate. The channel that uploaded it has only a few hundred subscribers and consists mostly of videos of the uploader’s cat, as well as a handful of insect videos.