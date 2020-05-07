Donald Trump Reportedly Refuses To Wear Face Mask, Thinks It Looks Ridiculous And Will Hurt His Election Odds

Donald Trump has not yet worn a face mask at his public appearances, despite recommendations from the CDC that all Americans should wear them when going out in public.

As a new report claims, the president is not about to start anytime soon.

A report from The Associated Press claimed that Trump privately told adviser that it would “send the wrong message” if he wore one, making it appear that he is worried about health instead of focused on helping reopen the American economy. Trump has told advisers that this perception could hurt his chances of re-election in November, as he believes a strong or recovering economy will be key to winning.

As the report added, there appears to be another major factor in Trump deciding not to wear a mask.

“Moreover, Trump, who is known to be especially cognizant of his appearance on television, has also told confidants that he fears he would look ridiculous in a mask and the image would appear in negative ads, according to one of the officials,” the report noted.

Trump had already said publicly that he would not be wearing a mask, making the declaration shortly after a guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling Americans to wear facial coverings anytime they are in public

The Associated Press report added that Trump has already been called out for his “vanity” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said during a television interview that Trump should feel confident enough in abiding by the CDC guidance.

Because of Trump’s open aversion to wearing masks, many close White House aides may have followed suit. The report claimed that those close to Trump have been unsure on what to do, so many have defaulted to following the lead of Trump and not wearing a mask in public. Vice President Mike Pence had stirred controversy last week when he made a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota without wearing a mask, going against the hospital’s rules that call for everyone inside the facility to wear one.

Pence later said that while he did not believe he needed to wear a mask since he had already tested negative for coronavirus, he should have worn one to abide by the hospital’s rules. Pence was seen wearing a mask at another appearance days later.

Trump himself did not wear a mask during a visit this week to a Honeywell facility in Arizona that is manufacturing N95 hospital masks.