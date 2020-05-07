‘Tiger King’ Fans Flock To Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdown

According to the Daily Mail, hundreds of fans showed up to the Oklahoma zoo once owned by Joe Exotic, to get their chance to see cast members of the Netflix hit up close.

The droves of people stood in line as they waited to enter the now-famous zoo Tiger King Park, formerly known as the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, OK. The zoo rose to fame in the hit Netflix docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The zoo had its doors shut due to the state’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but they were allowed to reopen during the weekend of May 1 as long as workers and visitors followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s sanitation and social distancing protocols.

Photos by the Daily Mail show otherwise, as many visitors ignored the protocols by not wearing face masks and crowding around each other to get up close to the park’s tigers and lions.

Small children and adults were seen sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in a tight circle as they waited their turn to play with tiger cubs.

The employees of Tiger King Park also seemed to ignore protocol as well, doing without face masks and handing small cubs to visitors without any sanitization efforts.

The zoo’s new owner Jeff Lowe, and head zookeeper Erik Cowie — who both appear in the Netflix series, were seen without masks and in close quarters with fans in photos. Cowie seemed to be less than six feet away from guests while showing the animals off, and Lowe along with his wife, Lauren, were seen greeting and taking selfies with visitors.

The hit series focused on former zoo owner Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for hiring a hit-man, Allen Glover, to kill his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin, a wildlife sanctuary owner in Florida. He was also hit with more than a dozen wildlife violations, including killing five tigers.

Exotic brought in Jeff Lowe to help him do business, and once Exotic ended up in jail, Lowe and his family took ownership.

Glover, who was seen in the series confessing that Exotic hired him to murder Baskin, also made an appearance at the animal park. In a previous interview with Daily Mail, Glover said he only took the $3,000 that Exotic paid him to escape Oklahoma and get away from Joe, who he claimed he “hated.”

Glover then testified against Joe during trial when the time came, and told interviews he “wouldn’t last long in prison.”

“He’s not going to ever set foot alive outside of prison again, he won’t do his full sentence, I give him five years at most before he’s dead.” Glover said.