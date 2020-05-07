Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Curves In Pink Butterfly Bikini For Instagram Video

Tammy Hembrow showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday evening. The model shared a video of herself on her feed in which she sported a pink butterfly-print bikini that left very little to the imagination and showcased her dangerous curves.

The video showed Tammy sitting on what looked to be the carpeted floor of her white bedroom. Behind her, a fluffy, pink stool could be seen, as well as a vanity. Natural light appeared to be shining into the room via a window off-camera, as shadows could be seen on the walls. The light washed over Tammy and highlighted her tan skin.

Tammy’s look included a white halter neck top with pink butterflies all over and small pink ties on the front. The bikini featured a low sweetheart neckline, so Tammy’s ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob looked to be on show.

Tammy’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of matching swim shorts that clung to her shapely hips. The shorts came up high on her waist, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. In addition, the fabric ruched on the sides and featured more ties, causing the shorts to ride up slightly and fully expose Tammy’s long, lean legs.

Tammy accessorized her outfit with a pair of small dangling earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, bright highlighter, thick mascara, and a nude gloss on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair down in neat and perfectly straight strands.

Tammy posed on one hip and leaned on her arm. She arched her body slightly in a way that accentuated her figure. The mother of two turned her chest from side to side slowly as the camera rolled and ran her fingers through her hair. At the end of the clip, she flashed a gentle smile.

The post garnered more than 695,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, proving to be a hit with Tammy’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“TAM I love you so much,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another user added.

“Absolute queen no one can compare don’t tell me otherwise!!” a third follower wrote.

Of course, Tammy’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, she rocked another pink bikini, though that one was even tinier and put her round booty on show.