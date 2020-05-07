‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts New Photos With Husband David Eason: ‘I Love You No Matter What’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posted a new photo alongside husband David Eason.

“I love you no matter what,” she stated in its caption, likely as a way to silence fans stunned by the possibility that the formerly estranged couple has reunited.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship, which became even more strained over the past year after Jenelle filed a restraining order against David claiming she feared for her life, appears to be back on track.

In the series of three images, Jenelle is standing alongside David, with their hands clasped.

Jenelle is wearing a peach-colored tank top and black shorts. Her hair is styled in a loose braid, pulled over to rest on her left shoulder. She is leaning on her husband’s left shoulder as she holds his left hand with her right. Her left hand is hugging his arm close to her body and her wedding band can be seen.

David sports a full beard and long hair in the new snap. He is wearing a blue, print dress shirt, tan pants, and a belt with the insignia “Don’t Tread on Me.”

In the second photo, the couple is looking happily at one another. David is smiling widely at Jenelle while she looks deeply into his eyes. The third pic shows the couple leaning into one another, almost ready to kiss. Their eyes are closed. Her right arm is wrapped around his neck, and his right hand is on her hip.

On October 31, 2019, Jenelle filed a restraining order against her husband of almost three years. The order of protection was issued on behalf of Jenelle and her three kids — Jace Evans, Kaiser Griffith, and 2-year-old Ensley Eason — reported E! News.

Jenelle said in the filing that David’s threats against her had “escalated.” She claimed he threatened her, had a history of violence and erratic behavior, and a large stockpile of weapons, reported E! News. She also accused David of physical and verbal abuse as well as being involved in the death of their dog Nugget. This led to Jenelle’s firing from Teen Mom 2, the reality series she starred in for nearly a decade.

Fans appeared divided over Jenelle and David’s reunion in the comments section of the share.

“As long as you’re happy,” said one fan.

“Having gone through a toxic relationship, this just makes me sad,” said a second follower.

“You should care, history will repeat itself. I’m just glad MTV isn’t getting all the footage anymore,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Here we go again y’all buckle up!” quipped a fourth fan.