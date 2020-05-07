Donald Trump Reportedly Refuses To Wear A Mask Because It Sends ‘The Wrong Message’

Donald Trump was called out by critics when he opted to not wear a mask while touring a Honeywell mask manufacturing plant in Arizona. While Trump claimed that the head of the company told him he didn’t need to wear one, sources say that’s not the real reason the president refuses to wear a mask.

As AP News reports, Trump apparently believes that wearing a mask at public events doesn’t send the message he wants to convey, and he doesn’t want to hurt his chances of winning re-election in November. According to three sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the president wants to look like he is focused on economics and not the disease.

“Trump has told advisers that he believes wearing one would ‘send the wrong message,’ according to one administration and two campaign officials not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations. The president said doing so would make it seem like he is preoccupied with health instead of focused on reopening the nation’s economy — which his aides believe is the key to his reelection chances in November,” AP writes.

The president also fears that wearing a mask would make him look “ridiculous” and give his opponents fodder for negative campaign ads.

Trump said that in addition to being told that masks weren’t necessary at the Honeywell plant, the group touring the plant kept far away from other people.

The president announced last month that the Centers for Disease Control was asking all Americans to wear masks in order to protect those around them. The measure is intended to spread the slow of the novel coronavirus. At the time, he explained that he wouldn’t be wearing a mask despite advising other Americans to do so.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the president for his decision to appear without a mask.

“It’s a vanity thing, I guess, with him,” she said. “You’d think, as the president of the United States, you would have the confidence to honor the guidance he’s giving the country.”

Those in Trump’s orbit reportedly haven’t been told one way or another whether they should wear masks, but they are less common among the people working around him and some worry about the optics of his aides were wearing masks while he wasn’t, AP reports.

Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence faced similar backlash after failing to wear a mask while touring the Mayo clinic in Minnesota. Initially, his wife said that masks weren’t required at the facility, but Pence later admitted that he should have been wearing one.