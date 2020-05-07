Iulia Valentina Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Update

Iulia Valentina stunned her 1.3 million followers with a hot new upload on her Instagram page. In the latest share, posted on May 6, the Romanian model added a sexy two-photo update taken inside her home that showed her posing seductively and flaunting her ample chest.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Iulia appeared to be photographed inside her bedroom, lying on the bed facing her phone’s front camera. She looked directly at the screen, angling her head to the side. She stared at the lens with a serious look on her face. The nearby window gave light to the room and illuminated her flawless skin.

In the second snap, the stunner raised her right hand and placed it near her ear. She adjusted her head so her whole face can be seen in the shot. The angle also provided viewers a nice view of her perky assets.

Iulia rocked a skimpy nude-colored bikini top from an unknown brand. It featured classic-triangle-cut cups that barely contained her breasts, as well as a deep neckline that showed off an abundant amount of cleavage. The piece left her toned shoulders exposed.

The bottom part of her garment was not shown in the pictures. However, a look at her Instagram stories revealed that she sported a pair of denim shirts. It was high-waisted and had a snug fit that emphasized her curves.

Iulia enhanced her beauty with a glamorous makeup look. It seemed like she wore a dewy foundation with a shade that perfectly matched her skin. The rest of her makeup application consisted of filled-in eyebrows, several coats of mascara, a light dusting of blush, and coral lipstick on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and nothing else.

In the caption, she shared with her fans that it was hard choosing which of the two photos she liked best. Being indecisive made her upload both.

Iulia’s latest social media upload amassed more than 55,000 likes and over 930 comments. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section and left gushing messages, complimenting her beauty and eyes. Countless others couldn’t find the right words to express their feelings, opting to use a combination of emoji instead.

“You are so pretty!!! I love the view in these pictures,” gushed an admirer, adding five flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Ocean eyes. Beautiful as always. You look like a goddess,” another fan commented.

“Stunning! These made my day. Thank you for posting!” a third social media user added.

“You are glowing,” wrote a fourth follower.