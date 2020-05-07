Brandy Reveals ‘B7’ Album Cover, Talks Releasing First Album In Eight Years

Brandy appeared on Good Morning America to reveal the cover for her upcoming album, B7.

The artwork for B7 showcases the solo artist with a closeup on Brandy’s face, outlined by regal hair adornments – boldly positioned front and center. The album cover is the latest image to be shared by the singer in promotion of her new music. Social media has been buzzing recently as stunning “Baby Mama” visuals have been posted to the singer’s social media page. The singer performed her single on Good Morning America, and talked releasing the song in time for Mother’s Day.

A mother herself, Brandy’s is raising her 17-year-old daughter, Sy’rai, and the songwriter has dedicated much of her time and focus to the joys of motherhood. She shared some encouraging words just before revealing the “Baby Mama” artwork and exclusive performance.

“I want to just encourage all mothers to stay strong, stay resilient, and know that you are superheroes. We are all depending on mothers to do everything that we need them to do and love us all, so Happy Mother’s Day, everybody. “

It has been approximately eight years since Brandy has released a new album. Her last project, Two Eleven, came out in 2012. Appropriately titled, B7 is the seventh studio album by the Grammy award-winning artist.

In an interview with That Grape Juice, Brandy talked about the process of creating B7. She says she did not know that “Baby Mama” was going to be the single. While working to complete the album, the artist shared that she did not put pressure on herself. Instead, she let her spirit guide her creative process, and just kept recording until she felt that she created a body of work that she could be proud of and that fans could listen to and enjoy in its entirety. This is the most involved Brandy has ever been with her albums; she mentioned in the interview that she also fit a lot of producing on the album. She also shared that fans can expect a collaboration with her daughter Sy’rai on B7!

When asked about the eight-year gap since she last released an album, Brandy told That Grape Juice she had to give herself some time to get out of a music situation that she didn’t feel was best for her, and get herself into a “better headspace” in terms of her connection with music. The singer-songwriter now has her own record label with eOne, and said that releasing music independently gives her the artistic freedom and creative control that she needs.

“Baby Mama” features fellow Grammy winner Chance the Rapper. The single was produced by Hitboy, and written by Brandy. B7 is the first album Brandy will release under her independent imprint; its release date has not yet been announced.