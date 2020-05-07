Allie Auton Flaunts Killer Abs In Colorful Top Following Online Shopping Spree

Allie Auton thrilled her 577,000 Instagram followers with another hot upload which showcased her incredible figure in a colorful top and sweats to match.

The Aussie model tagged the photo in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, where she struck a sexy pose outside. Allie did not include her exact location in the update, but she appeared to be in a garage or parking structure with a gray speckled floor and bold white wall. Allie sprawled out on the ground with both legs in front of her as she looked at the camera, wearing a huge smile. In her caption, she shared with fans that she did a bit of “damage” when she was online shopping.

Her top boasted a multicolored fabric with hues of peach, purple, and gray. Its long sleeves fit like a glove, while the front of the garment looked more like a bikini with its deep V-neckline. The scandalous top was knotted in the front and exposed a good deal of her tanned decolletage. Meanwhile, the hemline cut off at her ribs, showing a teasing glimpse of her trim abs.

Allie’s bottoms were far more casual. The gray sweats fit loosely on her legs before they gathered at the bottom like a pair of joggers. The thick waistband sat directly above her navel and helped to accentuate her trim midsection and tiny waist. She added like-new sneakers to complete the chic look.

Allie accessorized her sexy outfit with a thick gold chain necklace with a big padlock charm. The model also rocked a pair of hoop earrings that complemented her tanned skin. She wore her highlighted locks with a middle part, slicking back her mane in a low ponytail that rested on her shoulder. As for glam, Allie sported a striking application of makeup that brought out all of her features. She added bold mascara to her lashes and defined her brows. Her cheeks popped, with bright blush and shimmery highlighter.

Fans loved the photo, and so far, it’s earned her over 6,000 likes and 90-plus comments. Some social media users commented on her sexy outfit while countless others chimed in on her shopping spree.

“This is so hot I can’t,” one fan raved alongside a single red heart emoji.

“Got to have a good spend now and then,” a second social media user added.

“Online shopping is the best ahaha feels like Christmas every time a parcel arrives,” one more follower pointed out.