Valentina Lequeux Sculpts Her Glutes In Skin-Tight Booty Shorts

Valentina Lequeux showed off her sculpted lower half for her two million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 6, with a new workout video that targeted the glute muscles.

The fitness model demonstrated the exercises in an open parking lot surrounded by buildings. She wore a black sports bra with several straps criss-crossing along her upper back and a pair of high-waisted booty shorts in camouflage gray. A gap between the top and bottoms showed off Valentina’s toned midsection while the tight shorts emphasized her pert backside and left her long, sculpted legs on display.

For footwear, Valentina went with a pair of yellow sneakers. She wore her brunette tresses in a half-up bun, letting the rest of her hair flow freely down her shoulders and back. She appeared to be wearing a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to finish the look.

The glute workout consisted of eight exercises, each featured in its own short video clip in the post. Valentina used several different resistance bands for equipment, letting her bodyweight do the rest of the work.

The first video started out with a quick clip of the fitness trainer showing off her killer physique for the camera. With her body positioned to the side, viewers got an eyeful of her sculpted booty and thighs. She sent a cheeky look towards the camera, sticking out her tongue and winking one eye.

The workout began with goblet squats, which required the use of a long resistance band. Valentina advised her followers that they could use weights if they didn’t have access to a band. The fitness model then moved into kneeling side raises, protecting her hands and knees from the pavement with a black exercise mat. The third exercise was the static lunge, followed by tippy toe abductions.

In the fifth video, Valentina demonstrated a series of good mornings, in which she bent over with a resistance band secured under her feet and across her upper back. The final two exercises in the circuit were side-to-side walks and bent over kneeling kick backs.

In the caption of the post, Valentina instructed her followers to perform four sets of each exercise, with a varying number of reps for each. She also let them know that they could train on their own with her pre-built plans on the FitByValen app. The glute workout was a sample from her collection of coaching plans on the app.

Valentina’s fans gave the workout over 35,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day.