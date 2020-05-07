Ashanti Poses With Dogs In Comfy Gray Ensemble

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The R&B diva is known for her outfit posts and opted for a comfy ensemble for her most recent upload.

The “Always On Time” songstress stunned in a loose-fitted gray knitted jumper with long sleeves. She paired the look with matching loose-fitted joggers and gray and white Nike sneakers. Ashanti accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces and large hoop earrings. To complete the ensemble, she put on white-framed sunglasses and a gold watch. The singer appeared to have a natural makeup look going on and sported her long wavy hair down for the occasion.

Ashanti posted two images of herself within one upload. In both shots, she held onto two dogs while crouching next to a car.

In the first frame, she looked directly at the camera lens. Ashanti held onto the neck of the larger dog which was standing on the ground while the smaller one was in her arms.

In the next slide, she was captured in the same position. However, she was photographed looking down.

For her caption, Ashanti referred to her dogs as “Killas.”

In the tags, she credited the online clothing brand Pretty Little Thing for her matching ensemble, Eyechic for her eyewear, and designer Celine for her jewelry.

In the span of one day, her upload racked up more than 96,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“You are still the baddest and classiest women out there,” one user wrote.

“Ashanti, you are so gorgeous and very beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“Your shoes are fire,” remarked a third fan, adding multiple flame emoji.

“The baddest R&B female singer ever! Still beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram upload, Ashanti showcased her look from head to toe. She wore the loose-fitted jumper slightly off her shoulder which help showcase a hint of her decolletage.

The 39-year-old is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her incredible body in a skimpy zigzag-patterned string bikini top. She paired the outfit with a tiny pair of unzipped denim shorts and sported her long dark hair in pigtails. Ashanti accessorized herself with numerous gold bracelets on both wrists and large thin hoop earrings. For her makeup application, the “Foolish” chart-topper applied a glossy lip and eyeshadow. For her nails, she opted for a coat of light pink nail polish.