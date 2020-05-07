Brian Howe Dead, Bad Company Singer Dies From Cardiac Arrest At Age 66

Brian Howe is dead. The singer, known as the frontman for Bad Company, passed away at his Florida home at age 66, according to TMZ.

The singer died from cardiac arrest, possibly on his way to the hospital. Howe had heart issues and previously suffered a heart attack in 2017.

Howe’s career was catapulted when he became a vocalist for Ted Nugent’s Penetrator album. He was on hand with Nugent for the worldwide tour to support the album in 1984.

He Joined Bad Company In 1986

Howe replaced founding member Paul Rodgers as the lead vocalist for Bad Company in the mid-1980s. Following the band’s succession of ’70s rock radio hits such as “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” ” Can’t Get Enough,” and “Running With the Pack,” Bad Company temporarily disbanded after the disappointing 1982 release, Rough Diamonds.

In 1986, with Rodgers already committed to his new band The Firm, original members Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke teamed up with Howe for a new incarnation of Bad Company. Howe is the singer and sometime-songwriter on the band’s late 80s and early 90s songs, including “If You Needed Somebody,” “How About That,” and “Walk Through Fire.”

When the iconic hard rockers attempted a more soft rock route on the album Fame and Fortune to go with the “more keyboard-influenced sound” popular in the mid-’80s, Howe told his bandmates they were going down the wrong road.

“After that record, I kind of stamped my foot a little bit and said, ‘Guys, this is a rock ‘n’ roll band! We need to toughen things up a little bit. This is a guitar band, you know … and we need to get back on that,” he said.

Howe wrote most of the songs the 1990 album, Holy Water, which was the most successful album for his era of the group. Bad Company’s last album with Howe was 1992’s Here Comes Trouble, and he left the band in 1994 to pursue a solo career. In more recent years, Howe also hosted a podcast, “Howe About That with Brian Howe,” from his Fort Myers Beach home.