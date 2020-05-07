Fitness Influencer Jessica Arevalo Shows Off 13-Pound Weight Gain In A Tiny Orange Bikini

Jessica shared an inspirational message with her fans.

Jessica Arevalo shared two photos of herself rocking the same skimpy orange bikini in an Instagram post with a body-positive message.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old fitness influencer and bikini athlete took to Instagram to share two snapshots that were taken four years apart. Jessica informed her 2.3 million followers that she had gained 13 pounds since the first photo was snapped in 2016. In both images, Jessica was wearing a tiny two-piece that included a slide-style string bikini top. The garment had halter ties and adjustable triangle cups. It also featured strappy accents that drew the eye to the bodybuilder’s toned chest. Two thick braided bands and two thinner strings stretched up from the center of the bust to connect to the top’s neck ties, creating a V shape that curved over Jessica’s perky cleavage.

The model’s matching bottoms featured thick braided bands on the sides. Jessica was wearing them pulled up high on her shapely hips. In her older photo, she was pictured reaching down to tug on one of the straps.

According to Jessica, she weighed 110 pounds in the first snapshot. She was flaunting a flat, sculpted stomach with a visible six pack, and her thighs were trim and toned. In the second photo, Jessica still looked slim and strong, but her stomach wasn’t as chiseled. She revealed that she weighed 123 pounds when it was taken.

In the caption of her post, the fitness guru asked her followers which of the two photos that they preferred. However, she revealed that the point of her post was to let them know that she thinks either look is perfectly fine.

Jessica wrote that it actually “feels damn good to be FREE” of the competition-ready physique that she’s usually pictured flaunting in her Instagram photos. She seemed to attribute some of her current body confidence to the knowledge that she’s perfectly capable of shedding the weight that she’s gained when she wants to.

Since it was initially posted, Jessica’s Instagram followers have pressed the “like” button on her post over 21,000 times. The most popular responses to her picture preference question were the right photo or both photos.

“Right because it’s a realistic every day every woman type of body. It’s hard to be disciplined 24/7 to achieve the left body type although I applaud the work you put in for that. It is amazing,” read on response to her post.

“Both are good but everyday body the right! But definitely know what goes into getting the body on the left!” another fan wrote.

“Either one, because both ways you still get a gorgeous face!” a third admirer remarked.

“As long as you’re healthy and happy- no number matters! I think you look healthy and happy In both,” read a fourth comment.

In a previous Instagram post, Jessica joked that she was “pregnant with a quarantine food baby,” and she isn’t the only social media influencer who has revealed that she’s packed on a few pounds while practicing social distancing. Model Jasmine Sanders informed her followers that she had gained the “quarantine 15” last month, and she also rocked a bikini to show off her curvier figure.