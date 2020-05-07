Tahlia Skaines Plays Volleyball In A Minuscule Blue Bikini In Sizzling Throwback Snaps

Tahlia Skaines is taking another walk down memory lane. The Australian model has flooded her Instagram page with throwback snaps from her numerous vacations in Bali during quarantine, a trend she continued in her most recent upload yesterday

The 24-year-old was specifically reminiscing about “that time” she played volleyball on the Indonesian island in the Wednesday evening update. She shared a total of three photos taken on a beautiful beach in Uluwatu, as indicated by the post’s geotag.

In the images, Tahlia stood with her toes in the white sand as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. A long net behind her stretched across the beach and outside of the frame while the turquoise water gently flowed up to the shore just a few feet away. She held a colorful volleyball in her right hand, which she tossed up and down in the series of snaps.

Naturally, the blond bombshell had slipped into some sexy swimwear for her day on the beach. She opted for a bright bikini that was nearly the same shade of blue as the ocean and left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its plunging neckline fell far down her chest, leaving an insane amount of cleavage nearly spilling out of its tiny, triangle cups.

The matching bottoms boasted a high-cut style that exposed Tahlia’s curvaceous lower half almost in its entirety. Her audience was treated to a glimpse of her curvy hips, as well as her toned legs that were coated in sand. The number also featured a thin waistband that was pulled high up on the model’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Tahlia completed her beach day look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also sported a white bucket hat on top of her blond tresses, which were tied up in a ponytail that cascaded behind her back.

Many of Tahlia’s 521,000 Instagram followers took the chance to show some love for her latest throwback post. The upload has accrued more than 13,000 likes since going live to her page, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Such a gorgeous body and smile,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tahlia was “absolute goals.”

“Ugh you’re too perfect,” a third admirer quipped.

“If I played volleyball in a bikini like that I think a few accidents would happen,” joked a fourth follower.

These days, Tahlia’s activities look much different, as she is spending most of her time at home. A recent update from the model gave her fans a glimpse of what she’s doing during the quarantine. The image saw her lounging in bed while sporting a set of lace lingerie. Though different, the upload proved just as popular as her bikini snaps, earning nearly 20,000 likes and 273 comments to date.