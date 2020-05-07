Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Reveals Her Tan Lines In A String Bikini

Jesy showed off her tan in a skimpy bikini from her band mate Leigh Anne Pinnock's swim line.

Jesy Nelson set pulses racing on May 7 when she treated her followers to a sizzling new bikini photo. The gorgeous British star, who makes up a quarter of the girl group Little Mix, proudly put her toned body on full show in the hot shot as she flashed her tan lines after doing some sunbathing.

The stunning photo showed the “Bounce Back” singer in a baby pink string two-piece that was taken from the swimwear line of her Little Mix band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock called In’A’Seashell.

In the caption, Jesy shared some high praise for her friend and her brand as she admitted that she’d never been able to wear triangle bikinis because they didn’t have enough support. But despite her past struggles, she called the one she was wearing a “winner.”

As for her string bikini look, the singer looked every inch the superstar in a light pink two-piece that perfectly showcased her fit body.

Jesy wowed her 6.7 million followers as she stood in front of a row of foliage in a triangle top with thin baby pink strings that were tied around her neck. It also featured the same string design that wrapped around her torso and stretched across the center of her chest. The triangles appeared to be made up of a lighter pink textured material.

She kept things matching with bottoms in the same material, which Jesy pulled at with both hands as she flashed her multiple large tattoos across her body.

The bikini also gave fans a look at the star’s tan lines. Her upper chest looked a little red with a paler strip below while she had similar lines across her hips, likely from wearing a different pair of bottoms.

Jesy accessorized with a patterned white bandanna on her head, while her long brunette hair was straight and flowed down her back.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the beauty, who previously wowed fans when she flashed her fit body in a red bikini last month.

Leigh-Anne herself commented on the bikini snap, telling her friend and band mate she was “Beautiful” with two heart eye and a red heart symbol.

“Damnnnn girl” another commenter said with several different emoji.

A third called the singer “HOTTIE NELSON” in all caps.

Jesy’s latest sizzling bikini photo has received more than 150,000 likes in less than two hours.

But this is far from the only time the singer had dropped jaws on social media with a hot shot of herself rocking her swimwear.

It was only last month when Jesy wowed her followers once again when she posed for the camera in her kitchen in a bright yellow two-piece.