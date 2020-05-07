Rosanna Arkle Strikes A Sexy Pose In Red Lace Lingerie

Rosanna Arkle has not let being in isolation stop her from sharing sexy photos on Instagram. While the model has been isolating in a hotel from her stay in New Zealand, she has modeled a few outfits she managed to take with her. Thursday’s post saw her striking a sexy pose in a sexy set of red lace lingerie that showed plenty of skin.

Rosanna’s update was a single snapshot that captured standing in front of two beds in the room. The beds were covered in white linens and the walls were a taupe color.

The model’s red lingerie popped against her bronze skin. The cups on the bra were lace, allowing her skin to peek through. Because of the way she was standing, not much could be seen of the panties. Only two thin straps crossed over the side of her hip, with one adorned with a thin ruffle.

The model posed in front of the camera from a side angle, giving her fans a nice look at her curvaceous figure. She arched her back and placed one hand on her hip while posing with one leg forward. The pose showed off her bare hip and toned thigh. Also on display was her flat tummy and ample chest. Her free hand was in her hair, which was tossed over to one side.

In the posts caption, Rosanna remarked about being excited to pose like that when she was pregnant instead when she was full of isolation food. She also wrote that the lingerie came from online retailer Honey Birdette.

Dozens of her 5.3 million followers had plenty to say about the snap, with some of them wondering if she was planning on making a family soon.

Her boyfriend, Zane Houia, even made a joke that she might be craving KFC when she did get pregnant.

Other comments were complimentary.

“Those iso gains are hitting all the right places,” one admirer chimed in.

“Stunning figure with a beautiful view,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“You’re so beautiful in this lingerie,” a third follower gushed.

“You are always such a beautiful woman,” agreed a fourth fan.

Rosanna did not say when she would be out of isolation, but her fans can probably count on her giving them some incredible content when she is out. Until then, they may have to settle for shots from her hotel room. Not too long ago, she uploaded a shot from there that showed her flaunting her booty in a racy thong, which her admirers also loved.