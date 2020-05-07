Adrienne Bailon Wows In Makeup-Free Extreme Close-Up Photo

Adrienne showed off a stripped back look on social media.

Adrienne Bailon, also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton, gave fans a very close look at her obvious natural beauty in a stunning new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The snap, which was posted by the former The Cheetah Girls singer and The Real co-host on May 6, was an extreme close-up of her face as she went completely makeup-free to share an inspirational Christian passage with her followers.

The black-and-white shot showed off part of her face while her long dark hair appeared to be soaking wet and pushed back away from her face as it sat over her shoulder. Adrienne tilted her head so part of her right side wasn’t visible while she got in very close with the camera to her left side. She shot out a very sultry look with her mascara-free eyes and kept her lips together.

The 36-year-old star rested her bare face on her left hand, where she flashed her huge engagement ring from husband Israel Houghton, as she ditched the cosmetics completely to show off her glowing blemish-free skin.

In the caption, the talk show host and former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a very lengthy bible verse. She posted quotes from Psalm 139.

She then explained a little more about why she chose to share the verse and the candid photo in a comment posted alongside the snap.

Adrienne — who recently showed off her impressive 20-pound weight loss in a two-piece after in another social media upload — told fans that she was “Loving me… the way God created me & the way he loves me” before adding that the snap showed her “flaws & all.”

And fans were clearly impressed with her very candid photo and religious message. The comments section was flooded with praise for the singer and TV personality.

“Beautiful post and pic,” one impressed Instagram user said.

“Love the look without all the makeup,” another person commented with a red heart emoji.

Another posted two heart eye emoji in the comments and added, “You are so gorgeous Ade!!”

The photo has received more than 51,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it with her almost 5 million followers, as well as attracting hundreds of comments.

But this isn’t the first time Adrienne has proudly showed off her natural beauty on social media.

It was only last month that the star once again treated fans to a makeup-free photo. That time, she ditched the cosmetics as she posed for the camera in a bath robe with her hair tied up in a white towel.