Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Multicolored Hair In New Snap

Kelly Osbourne showed off her multicolored tresses in a new Instagram snap. The television personality and fashion commentator revealed her latest hue after weeks of hiding her hair underneath a turban, now acknowledging she likes the way her hair looks and is considering keeping this new color.
In the photo, Kelly’s hair appears to have a darker purple color from midway down the length of her hair to its ends. There are also shades of a blue hue, which appeared as the purple began to lighten. At her roots, her original brown hair color is revealed.
Her multicolored tresses are the result of not being able to go to a salon as they are not essential businesses that are open during the coronavirus pandemic in certain states still under lockdown. Over the past few weeks, Kelly has taken to covering her hair with a chic turban as her roots grow in. She even uploaded a video of how to create the look for her many followers who wanted the style for their own.
Fans of the 35-year-old have appreciated her honesty and constant interaction throughout this shelter-in-place order. They appeared to love her new hair color and shared their sentiments in the comments section of Kelly’s post.
“I love it, looks like cotton candy!” remarked one of Kelly’s followers.
“Yes! It really looks good…isn’t it fun to see what happens when you let it do its own thing?” shared a second fan.
“My hair is like a super Cadbury’s purple and I’m getting all the blue tones coming through now especially around my face and I don’t know if I hate it or not. You’re looking gorgeous as always!” stated a third Instagram user.
“Why not? I’ve let mine fade out like that and it looked beautiful!” stated a fourth fan.
Happy #TurbanTuesday I was feeling the animal print because of all the #TigarKing madness so… I made this turban out of a scarf my mum got me for Christmas a few years ago. Remember ladies and gentlemen we all have roots right now… it is important that we stay home and adhere to these stay at home orders. Please DONT ask your hair dressers to make exceptions for you. We need to keep everybody safe at this time. Embrace your true beauty and wear a turban. If you don’t know how to make one look for the tutorial I posted last week on my grid. This post is only meant to spread love, beauty and positivity. Stay home. Stay safe. I love you all ???? ps don’t forget to post with the #turbantuesday so I can repost for gorgeous faces on my story!!!!
Kelly has been keeping her followers updated on her daily activities since the pandemic began, also sharing photos of a visit with parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy, who are self-quarantining at their home. Kelly kept an appropriate distance from her parents during the outdoor family chat and everyone wore a mask.
Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them…. at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all ???? stay safe.
She also revealed she had a health scare in a touching video clip where she was seen hugging her brother Jack Osbourne. Kelly claimed she was unknowingly exposed to someone with COVID-19. She was subsequently tested and found she was negative for the virus after initially showing symptoms. She feared she exposed her family members as brother Jack has Multiple Sclerosis and her father suffers from Parkinson’s Disease.