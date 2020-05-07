Lauren Simpson Gives Instagram Followers Home Alternatives For Common Gym Exercises

Lauren Simpson has been frequently posting home workout videos for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to encourage them to stay active during the coronavirus lockdown. On Thursday, May 7, the fitness model posted a few home alternatives for common gym exercises for anyone who did not have access to a gym.
For the home portion of the exercises, Lauren wore a pink sports bra with criss-crossing straps along her upper back. The top left her sculpted arms, back, and tummy on display. She paired the bra with high-waisted white booty shorts that clung to the curves of her chiseled backside and upper thighs. Viewers got an eyeful of her muscular legs.
Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers decorated with multi-color designs. Her long, platinum locks were styled in two French braids that trailed down her back to her waist. She also appeared to have made up her face with thick, black mascara, eye shadow, and lip gloss.
The gym portion of the post included video clips from different days, featuring Lauren in a variety of outfits. In one of the videos, she wore a turquoise sports bra and matching booty shorts, while in another, she wore a hot pink outfit that flattered her bronzed skin. A third outfit consisted of a red sports bra and gray spandex shorts with a red stripe up the side.
GYM VS HOME alternatives????????♀️???? GLUTE EDITION. – Here are some exercise modifications for you to use if you don’t have access to certain machines or equipment at this time. These are some of my favourite lower body exercises that use cables in the gym & then how we can use a long resistance band at home to do similar movements. – Learn to adapt, stay focused on your goals & be creative with what you have at home. ???????? – I hope this video comes in handy. Hit SAVE & TAG a friend who might find this helpful. ????????♥️ – 1️⃣ Cable hip abduction >>> Band standing hip abduction. – 2️⃣ Cable pull through >>> Banded hip hinge with DB reach. With this exercise you will focus on driving your hip back and as you do so bring the dumbbell through your legs – this is putting your hamstrings and glutes in a full stretch. Then thrust forward and squeeze your glutes are you come through against the resistance band. – 3️⃣Cable kickback >>> Band kickback. Squeeze your glutes hard as you kickback. You want to be working against the resistance band! – – My HOME & GYM programs are available to start now.???????? – Link in my bio @laurensimpson
Lauren demonstrated three different exercises that could easily be adapted from the gym environment to the home. Each video clip in the post featured the gym portion next to the home portion, giving Lauren’s followers a side-by-side comparison.
The first exercise that Lauren demonstrated was the cable hip abduction at the gym and the band standing hip abduction at home. She used a machine for the first exercise while the second required a resistance band. In the second video clip, Lauren adapted the cable pull through to the banded hip hinge with DB reach. The final video showed Lauren performing a series of cable kickbacks at the gym and banded kickbacks at home.
In the caption of the post, Lauren gave her followers tips on how to adapt the gym exercises to the home environment and left instructions on proper form and execution. She encouraged them to learn to adapt, stay focused on their goals, and be creative with what they have at home.
The fitness model’s latest post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.