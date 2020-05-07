Kayla Moody Flaunts Bare Bottom In Ripped Jeans While Flashing Underboob In Crop Top

Kayla Moody has been on a skin-baring roll lately, giving her Instagram followers one sultry shot after another. On Thursday, she spiced up her page with an update that saw her flaunting her bare bottom in a pair of ripped jeans while flashing her underboob in a crop top.

The model was dressed in blue for the photoshoot. She wore a short-sleeved, blue knit crop top that hugged her voluptuous chest. She also sported a pair of jeans with huge, ripped holes on the backside that showed off her perky booty.

Kayla’s steamy post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, consisted of two photos that saw her standing outside. Foliage was visible behind her as she struck sexy poses for the camera.

The first picture captured the blond model from behind as she arched her back and stuck out her bare cheeks for the camera. She held her fingers in the holes of the jeans while she looked over her shoulder at the camera with a flirty smile on her face.

Kayla flashed her front side in the second snap. The picture caught her from the side, giving her fans the best angle of her cleavage. She wore the top pulled up, showing off her underboob and a bit of her nipples. She arched her back, flaunting her trim waistline. She ran one hand through her hair as she looked down.

Kayla wore her long blond hair straight down her back. Her makeup application looked to include a layer of skin-smoothing foundation and a pink gloss on her lips. She also appeared to be wearing a light coat of mascara and blush on the apples of her cheeks.

In the post’s caption, she asked her followers which picture they liked the most.

Some of her admirers had a favorite.

“So absolutely positively breathtakingly beautiful and perfect I love both pics but if I can choose only one then I choose ( #1 ),” one instagram user wrote.

However, most of her fans had a difficult time choosing just one image.

“Honestly both two piece combo u [sic] so sexy,” a second fan chimed in.

“Little difficult to decide but both of them are awesome,” wrote a third follower.

Kayla is known by her fans for pushing the limits as far as what Instagram will allow. That being said, she seems to have her finger on the pulse of what her followers like to see, which usually means lots of skin, like she flashed not too long ago in a daring sheer top and a pair of bikini bottoms.