Mark Consuelos Says He Tried To Catch Kelly Ripa Cheating On Him After She Said She Was Cleaning Toilets

Mark revealed that he erroneously thought Kelly was being unfaithful early on in their marriage.

Many fans of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might consider the married couple relationship goals, but Mark admitted that his jealousy was an issue earlier on in their marriage. As reported by Cosmopolitan, the book What Makes a Marriage Last includes an anecdote about the extreme lengths Mark once went through to try to catch his wife being unfaithful.

Mark and Kelly have been married for over two decades and have three children together. Their love for one another is evident, and their fans love seeing it. The couple is always sharing sweet photos on social media that show them being affectionate, and they enjoy each other’s company so much that they even occasionally work together on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

However, in an excerpt from a new book by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, Mark recounts how his marriage to Kelly got off to a somewhat bumpy start, thanks to his unwarranted mistrust of his wife.

In the self-help book, the Riverdale actor recounts how he was in Boston doing a show when he couldn’t get in touch with Kelly. He explained that they didn’t have cellphones back then, which means that Kelly had to be near their home phone when he called in order for him to reach her.

“I got a really bad feeling,” Mark recalled. “So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.”

Kelly got to share her side of the story in the book, and she revealed that she informed her husband that she planned on cleaning toilets. This seemingly didn’t convince Mark that no funny business was going on, so he came up with a scheme to catch Kelly in the act of cheating on him with the paramour that he had invented in his head.

“So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery,” Kelly recounted. “I’m excited because I’m thinking, Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!”

Unfortunately, there was no flower delivery. Instead, a very suspicious Mark was standing at the door. According to Kelly, she was wearing a bathrobe and holding a mop when she let her husband in, but the visual clues that she really was spending her evening cleaning still weren’t enough to convince Mark that she wasn’t hiding a lover in their home somewhere.

“So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in—he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!”

Luckily, Mark says that he’s not as jealous as he used to be, and he admits that it’s a state of mind that “feels horrible.”

Mark and Kelly aren’t the only famous couple who share a marriage story in What Makes a Marriage Last. The book includes anecdotes from 40 celebrity couples, including Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest.