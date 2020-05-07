Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump & Says Daughter Is A ‘Little Princess’

The 'Counting On' star posted a new selfie to Instagram.

Joy-Anna Duggar showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram selfie, calling the daughter she is expecting with husband Austin Forsyth “our little princess.” The star of TLC’s Counting On, which features the extended Duggar family of 19 children and over a dozen grandchildren along with parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, posed alongside her son Gideon in the new pic.

Joy-Anna is positively glowing in the new snap. The mirror selfie shows the young woman at 25 weeks pregnant, which means she is just over six months along in her pregnancy, with a due date of August. She is wearing a T-shirt that reads “pardon my bump.” With her cute shirt, Joy-Anna paired a gray skirt with ruching detail along the side. Her feet are bare in the snap. Her hair is pulled back into a chignon, and she appears to be wearing minimal makeup.

Standing alongside his mother is 2-year-old Gideon, who also sports bare feet and a red T-shirt that honors the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Duggar family are big fans of the University of Arkansas team and have posted selfies on social media when they attended home games.

This photo was taken of Joy-Anna’s reflection in a standing mirror in the bedroom of her home. The serene space is dominated by a light-colored rug. In the photo, wood furniture is seen as well as a chic, tan seat decorated with bronze nailheads.

The couple moved into the home earlier this year. Joy posted several images of the space on Instagram, stating that after a year and a half of the family of three residing in a camper, she was thrilled with the three-bedroom, three-bath home.

Joy is delighting in this pregnancy, which comes one year after she and her husband of three years lost their second child, a little girl named Anabelle in June 2019. The miscarriage occurred at 20 weeks gestation when the couple visited their doctor for a gender reveal ultrasound.

In the caption of her latest share, Joy-Anna stated she would reveal the baby’s name upon her birth. Fans of the reality star loved the new image, sharing their joy that it appears Joy-Anna is having a happy and healthy pregnancy in the comments section of the post.

“Your beautiful Rainbow baby, so excited for you. God bless you all,” remarked a fan of the Counting On star.

“So happy for you guys!!! I watched you grow up, and now to see the blessings in your adult life is so wonderful! I hear Crystal is a great girl’s name, just saying,” stated a second fan.

“Pregnancy agrees with you, you are beautiful,” said a third Instagram follower.