Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Tiny String Bikini At The Beach

The Brazilian supermodel walked along the beach in a skimpy two-piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off a stunning royal blue bikini from her swimwear line in a gorgeous shot posted to Instagram this week. The photo, which was shared to Instagram on May 6 but is thought to have been taken prior to the current social distancing rules, showed the former Victoria’s Secret model and mom of two in a skimpy string two-piece during a beach photo shoot somewhere very tropical.

Alessandra proudly revealed her incredibly fit and toned body in her swimwear as she posed next to a very tall palm tree. The 39-year-old supermodel placed her right hand on the side of the bark while she walked along the sand.

As for her skimpy bikini look, Alessandra wowed in an electric blue number as she showed off a sultry look while barefoot.

The Daddy’s Home actress flashed her impressive all-over tan in a triangle top with two thin strings that tied around her neck and back with an embellishment in the center of her chest. It plunged low on the chest and also highlighted her incredibly toned middle.

She kept things matching with a pair of equally revealing bikini bottoms in the same vibrant color.

The garment featured only a pretty small piece of material that sat very low on her hips with two thin strings either side.

Alessandra — who recently showed fans her body in a skimpy red one-piece — had her long, brunette hair down for her beach shoot as her locks rested past her shoulders.

The lingerie model walked towards the camera with the ocean visible in the background. She turned her head slightly to the left and looked off into the distance with her eyes slightly squinted.

Gal Floripa confirmed that the star wore the Infinity bikini in the indigo color in the photo, which has received thousands of likes.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One person called Alessandra a “GORGEOUS LADY!!” in all caps.

Another referenced her Victoria’s Secret days despite her hanging up her wings after walking her last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in 2017, telling her, “You’re my all time favorite angel.”

A third Instagram user simply commented, “Lovely” alongside a red heart emoji.

Alessandra’s no stranger to putting her bikini on show on social media. Not only does Gal Floripa regularly share snaps of the supermodel in tiny bikinis and swimsuits she’s designed, but she also posts her own swimwear uploads to her own Instagram account.

One photo recently posted by the Brazilian model showed her in a crochet swimsuit during a recent photo shoot for the Spanish edition of Elle magazine.