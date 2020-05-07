WWE Rumors: NXT Superstar Could Soon Be Getting Significant Push On ‘Monday Night Raw,’ Report Claims

Although he’s only been with WWE for little more than a year, NXT superstar Brendan Vink — who has recently been making appearances on Monday Night Raw alongside fellow Australian wrestler Shane Thorne — might soon be enjoying a big push on the red brand, as a recent report suggests.

Citing a report from PWInsider, Wrestling Inc. wrote that Vink has been considered a developmental “project” for some time and had been getting a good push prior to the coronavirus pandemic when he was competing for WWE partner promotion EVOLVE. However, with Vink teaming up with Thorne on Raw, it appears that his appearances on the red brand’s programming could be the start of his buildup to becoming a “real star” on the main roster.

As further noted, Vink’s strong booking on Monday Night Raw is similar to how reigning Universal Champion Braun Strowman was introduced to main roster audiences in 2014 as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. At that time, WWE chairman Vince McMahon saw Strowman as a “long-term project” for future stardom, hence the decision to call him up from NXT despite limited exposure on the black-and-gold brand.

Although both Vink and Thorne are still officially part of the NXT roster, their most recent appearance on Raw saw them defeat the pairing of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, with MVP guiding them to the upset victory as their mentor. During the post-match interview, the veteran wrestler interrupted Charly Caruso and said that he’ll be taking the interview over, later on guiding the Australian duo to his “VIP Lounge.”

The above development could mesh with recent rumors that suggested MVP — who has been used in a prominent non-wrestling role since returning to WWE — could be forming his own stable with Vink and Thorne as his first two recruits, as previously noted by Ringside News. Recent speculation has also suggested that mid-card mainstay Apollo Crews could be turning heel and possibly joining forces with MVP as part of the faction, thus potentially increasing Vink’s exposure as WWE builds him up for the future.

As WWE released dozens of wrestlers and other employees last month in an effort to manage its budget amid the coronavirus crisis, the company is seemingly trying to groom newer performers for bigger roles. Aside from Vink, these rising stars include Austin Theory and Angel Garza, who were called up from NXT earlier this year and similarly placed in a heel faction, with Zelina Vega serving as their manager.