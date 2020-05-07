Dana Hamm Lets It All Hang Out In Minuscule Bikini

Model Dana Hamm was a sight to behold in her Instagram update on Thursday, which saw her baring plenty of skin. She gave her fans an eyeful in a snap that featured her wearing a minuscule bikini that did little to cover her body.

Dana’s bikini — what little there was to it — was made from a brown and tan checkered fabric. The top tied around her neck and the cups were just barely big enough to cover her nipples, leaving plenty of her voluptuous chest bare for her fans to drool over. The bottoms were equally skimpy, covering up just enough to keep the image safe for Instagram. Loopy bows on the sides of her hips called attention to her slender waist.

The photo appeared to be a throwback, as the geotag indicated that it was tagged in St. Maartan in the Caribbean. Dana did not indicate when the snap was taken.

Dana was standing in a pool in water up to her thighs. The blue water along with the blue sky created a dreamy vibe. The model faced the camera and struck a sexy pose with hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvaceous hips and chiseled abs. She placed one hand on her backside and another in her hair as she arched her back slightly, giving her fans an eyeful of her ample cleavage. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she looked ahead.

Dana appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup for the shot that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a rose shade on her full lips. Her hair cascaded down her back in loose waves.

In the caption, Dana credited the photographer for his creative efforts. She also asked her followers to describe the picture with an emoji.

Some of her admirers played along, but most could not help but gush over how fantastic her body looked in the tiny two-piece swimsuit.

“Your a piece of art amazing and so sexy,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous photo! Looking positively Amazonian – real life Wonder Woman!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Your body is unbelievable hot and curvy, out of this world,” commented a third admirer.

“You have a very nice body shape,” a fourth follower agreed.

Dana seems to enjoy showing off her incredible figure in a variety of skimpy outfits. Not too long ago, she shared a picture that saw her wearing in a sexy red top with a matching miniskirt.