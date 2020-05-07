Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals They Quarantined Together, Drove Each Other ‘Insane’

Jamie Lynn's opening up about self-isolating with her big sister.

Britney Spears‘ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that the pop superstar returned to her home state of Louisiana to spend the first part of the coronavirus lockdown with her family. The former Zoey 101 star, who’s appearing in the new Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, opened up about how the Spears clan banded together during the lockdown as she joked that they’ve all been “driving each other absolutely insane” while in such close quarters.

Jamie made the confession in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, where she revealed that Britney spent some time with her family before returning to Los Angeles.

“Britney was like, ‘I want to come home, I don’t want to be by myself out here,’ because all of her family’s pretty much here,” the country singer explained of her sister, revealing that Britney — who recently shared a video to Instagram of herself lip syncing along to “Baby Got Back” with her boyfriend — was back home for the first two weeks or so of the lockdown.

“She was here for my birthday and for Ivey’s birthday. But then, of course, she has her children and all that stuff and her home, so she went back to Los Angeles just a couple weeks ago,” she added. Jamie Lynn turned 29-years-old on April 4, while her daughter Ivey celebrated her second birthday on April 11.

Jamie revealed that Britney — who is mom to two teenage sons, 14-year-old, Sean and 13-year-old Jayden with her former husband Kevin Federline — went back home to California where her children are believing that the lockdown wouldn’t last too much longer, but then found out it had been extended.

It’s not known how much time Britney has spent with her sons amid the current pandemic, as she splits custody with her former husband, though each state has been imposing different rules regarding social interactions.

But it sounds like none of the Spears clan will be breaking any rules to re-quarantine together after people across the globe have been urged to socially distance and stay in their own homes without mixing with different households.

“We’re all just trying to abide by the rules and do what we’re supposed to do,” Jamie Lynn said, as she admitted that getting to have her family members together has been “the biggest blessing” at such an uncertain time despite them not always getting along.

“I mean, we’re driving each other absolutely insane, about things you wouldn’t normally get mad about, but at the end of the day, at least we have each other, you know? That’s been really fortunate,” the actor and singer, who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Maddie, added.

Britney previously confirmed that she was not self-isolating with her boyfriend of around four years, Sam Asghari, as she told fans via an Instagram post last month that she believed she’d actually lost weight from missing him so much.