Ariel Winter Accidentally Chopped Off The Tip Of Her Thumb And Threw It Away

The 'Modern Family' star said that her boyfriend retrieved her thumb tip before they headed to the hospital.

Ariel Winter shared a cooking horror story with Access Hollywood on Wednesday. According to to the 22-year-old Modern Family star, she accidentally chopped off the tip of one of her thumbs. During a video interview, she shared all the gruesome details of her kitchen mishap, including how her boyfriend tried to help her by retrieving her bloody fingertip.

Ariel revealed that she didn’t chop off her thumb tip while whipping up one of the pans of lasagna that she occasionally drops off for her Modern Family costar, Nolan Gould. Instead, she was trying to cook something new. Ariel explained that she’s Greek, so she wanted to prepare a Greek dish. She managed to successfully chopped up four onions with one of the new knives that she had just purchased before disaster struck.

“So, I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off,” Ariel recounted.

The actress said that she and her boyfriend, actor Luke Benward, were talking when the incident occurred, and they both happened to be looking at her thumb as she sliced right through it.

“As I did it, it sliced right through, and we were both just like, ‘Oh my God!'” Ariel recounted.

She said that she was in such a state of shock that she didn’t cry, but she did begin hyperventilating. Unfortunately, Her ordeal got worse when she began gushing blood.

“Apparently, I sliced an artery or something like that, so I bled so much, and so we had to go to the hospital,” Ariel said.

She revealed that Luke retrieved her fingertip and brought it to the hospital with them. Once they got there, he gave it to a nurse. However, the unattached tip eventually ended up back in Ariel’s possession — she just didn’t realize it at first.

“Funny, she [the nurse] actually just gave it to me in a plastic bag and didn’t tell me that it was the tip of my thumb, too, so I accidentally threw it away,” Ariel said.

Ariel explained that she had tossed the bag in the trash in triage because she was “bleeding on it.” She said that they had to go retrieve it, but she didn’t say whether her fingertip was sewn back on. During her video interview, she held up her thumb to reveal that the entire digit was heavily wrapped in white bandages.

Luckily, Ariel is now able to look back on her bloody ordeal and laugh. She said that she didn’t consider her thumb injury all that serious in comparison to what other people in the emergency room were there for, and she described the process that she went through to get her injury taken care of as “simple.”

“It’s definitely very funny now,” Ariel remarked.

The actress also said that everyone at the hospital took great care of her, and, while her injury did hurt, she ultimately ended up being “fine.”

“I will just have a mildly sad-looking thumb, so it will be okay,” Ariel said.