Leif Garrett Fires Back At Rosie O’Donnell’s ‘Nasty’ Story About His Past Drug Use: ‘I Was Sober’

The '70s teen idol says Rosie had her facts wrong when she told a story about him on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Leif Garrett says Rosie O’Donnell‘s story about his past drug use during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen is untrue.

In an interview earlier this week on WWHL, Rosie alleged that Leif smoked crack backstage when he was a guest on her popular talk show in the late 1990s. The Rosie O’Donnell Show host also claimed that the former teen idol was one of five former guests banned from her show.

“Leif Garrett came with a fresh wound from a pipe that he used for crack,” Rosie told Cohen/

The talk show star alleged that when she first met the “I Was Made for Dancing Singer” in the green room he had a “normal” face, but 20 minutes later he appeared with “a huge red welt of burn” after being alone backstage.

But in a new interview, Leif denounced Rosie’s claims and questioned why she would say such a thing. The 58-year singer told TooFab he’d “never do anything like that,” and said Rosie’s version of events doesn’t come close to what really happened.

“I don’t know if she’s got Alzheimer’s or doesn’t remember what happened, but it’s on YouTube,” Leif said of his 1999 appearance on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. “You can watch the clip on YouTube. She said I had a little burn on my face from using crack, which is so not true.”

In addition to pointing out that there is no wound on his face in footage from the show, Leif said that Rosie’s insinuation that he nodded off in the green room doesn’t make sense.

“Anyone knows if you use crack, you don’t nod off,” he said, “I was at that time, for that show, I was sober. At least get the story right, you know?”

While Leif insists he was not using drugs and that his body was “detoxing” at the time of the Rosie show taping, he did admit that he had a past drug-related abscess on his hand, which is why he had a bandana wrapped around it.

“Nobody was smoking crack and there was no burn on my face,” Leif said. “There’s no reason to be nasty, man. It’s just insane. Rosie, come on.”

Leif described Rosie as “really sweet” when he was a guest on her show and dished that she even sent him a follow-up note telling him to give her a call anytime. The former child star, who released his memoir, Idol Truth, in 2019, said he’s not angry at Rosie for her WWHL story, but he added that people should “never assume.”

Leif’s appearance on The Rosie O’Donnell Show was in April 1999, just as his famous Behind the Music special was making headlines. As part of the VH1 special, Leif famously reunited with Roland Winkler, his former friend who was left paralyzed when Leif crashed his car after a night of partying in 1979.

In Idol Truth, Leif admitted he was using heroin for much of the filming of the 1999 Behind The Music episode, according to AV Club.

Leif was arrested for heroin possession in June 1999, just a few months after he appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show.