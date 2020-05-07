‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Panel Fail To Identify Kitty & Are Shocked By The Results

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, and another celebrity was unmasked. The hit show is currently in the middle of its third season and has seen the likes of Bella Thorne participate.

Unfortunately for Kitty, their time was up, and they were voted out from the competition during the 15th episode.

For their debut performance, they performed Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” and showed off their incredible vocals. From the beginning, it was clear that they were a female with a well-trained voice. A couple of episodes later, Kitty proved they had range when performing “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert.

As the weeks went on, the panelists and viewers would come up with different guesses as they couldn’t quite pinpoint who Kitty was.

For their first clue package, they said they felt like the show was made for them and that people only remember them for who they were, and not who they have become. Instantly, fans assumed it could be a star who rose to fame at a young age.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers thought it could be a former Disney Channel star, such as Vanessa Hudgens. The actress is still remembered for her role as Gabrielle Montez in High School Musical many years later and had a music career around the same time.

The panels guesses changed each week and consisted of Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Julianne Hough at one point.

When it came down to unmasking Kitty, they were revealed to be America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho.

The panel failed to guess correctly and was completely shocked by the results. Nicole Scherzinger expressed that all the opera clues all made sense after the reveal.

As always, fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest elimination.

“Jackie Evancho got robbed tonight on The Masked Singer!!” one user wrote.

“I was stunned the Kitty went home. I would have never guessed it was Jackie Evancho all along. I don’t who voted her home, but she got robbed. #TheMaskedSinger,” another devotee shared.

“I can NOT believe Kitty is @jackieevancho! So mad at myself!!! #TheMaskedSinger,” remarked a third viewer.

“I would not have guessed @jackieevancho in 100 years! She should not have gone home! #TheMaskedSinger,” a fourth account tweeted.

Evancho explained that she took part in the show because she wanted to show another side of herself. Since becoming famous at the age of 10, she felt like she had never been given the chance to grow up. Evancho believes that taking part in The Masked Singer has helped her break-out of being a child star.