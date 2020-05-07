Nicole Scherzinger Wears Crop Top & Skintight Gym Bottoms For Latest Instagram Upload

Nicole Scherzinger is currently one of the four celebrities who are on the panel of The Masked Singer. The hit show that airs on Fox every week is in the middle of its third season. The singer took to Instagram last night to remind her followers that a new episode was taking place while wowing them in a comfy ensemble.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper stunned in a black crop top that displayed a hint of her midriff and her decolletage. She paired the outfit with skintight gym bottoms. Scherzinger accessorized herself with a necklace with a religious cross pendant and opted for no other visible jewelry. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on red lipstick and black mascara on. The Pussycat Doll looked pretty fresh-faced and showed off her raw beauty in great lighting.

Scherzinger posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer took a selfie that showed off her body from the side. She looked at the camera lens with a smile and posed in front of a white sofa and white wall with black canvases.

In the next slide, Scherzinger turned her body toward the camera and pouted with a wide-eyed expression.

For her caption, she asked fans who were watching the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 710 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Look how gorgeous u are,” one user wrote.

“Oh I love this natural look, you’re flawless. Keep safe @nicolescherzinger, God bless,” another devotee shared.

“MORE LIKE WATCHING YOUR BODY AND WISHING I HAD IT,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Even with very little makeup you have on, I still wish my girlfriend was hot like you,” a fourth admirer commented, referencing lyrics from the Pussycat Dolls’ hit song “Don’t Cha.”

For the latest episode of The Masked Singer, another celebrity was unmasked. For Kitty, their time was up and they were eliminated from the competition.

Scherzinger failed to guess their identity correctly and was shocked by the results. Kitty was revealed to be America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho who rose to fame at the age of 10.

During last week’s episode, Scherzinger stunned in a pink corset dress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she accessorized the outfit with large gold hoop earrings. For her makeup application, the 41-year-old applied a glossy pink lip and sported her dark straight long hair down with a fringe.