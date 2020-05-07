Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Wears Black Sports Bra & Gray Leggings For New Full Body Workout

Ashleigh Jordan took to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, to encourage her 3.5 million followers to stay active at home with yet another killer workout.

For the workout, the fitness model wore an outfit from her personal activewear line NVGTN, which consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top included a wide band around the rib cage and thick straps with a large cut-out along the upper back. The high-waisted leggings contoured to Ashleigh’s shapely figure, giving viewers an eyeful of her sculpted booty and legs. A small gap between the bra and leggings teased a bit of Ashleigh’s toned tummy.

To complete the outfit, Ashleigh added a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with sunglasses. Her long, blond tresses were pulled back into a ponytail that trailed down her back to her waist. The model also appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup, including lip gloss.

Ashleigh switched up the location for her latest full body workout, choosing the empty roof of a parking garage instead of the typical home gym environment. The four exercises didn’t require any equipment and relied on bodyweight for resistance. The post consisted of four separate video clips, each featuring one of the exercises in the routine.

The first exercise that Ashleigh demonstrated was squat jacks. A variation on jumping jacks, the squat jack included a deep squat every time Ashleigh spread her arms above her head. In the second exercise, the oblique crunch variation, the fitness trainer moved to the ground. She supported her weight on her extended arms and brought one knee in to the opposite shoulder, alternating legs.

The third video featured the plank row, another move carried out from the ground. Ashleigh positioned her body in a plank and lifted one arm off the ground at a time to work her shoulders and core. The final exercise in the routine was the static lunge variation, which included a lunge and straight-legged jump.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the exercises and included the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She gave them the option of completing the workout as a circuit or as individual exercises with a fixed number of sets and reps.

The workout proved popular among Ashleigh’s fans, earning nearly 60,000 likes and over 400 comments within the first day.

“You’re seriously the best and give me so much motivation & inspiration. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making videos of exercises I can do at home,” one grateful Instagram user commented on the post.