Ireland Baldwin Shares A Rear View Of A Yellow Bikini

Ireland demonstrated two different ways to wear the back of her bathing suit bottoms.

Ireland Baldwin treated her Instagram followers to a trio of bikini photos on Wednesday, and two of them provided a peek at the back of her figure-flattering swimsuit.

The 24-year-old daughter of former Hollywood power couple Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger showed off her enviable genetics in a summery yellow two-piece. In the caption of her post, Ireland revealed that her bathing suit was from Monica Hansen Beachwear.

Ireland’s top featured underwire and demi cups that put her ample assets on full display. The garment had thin adjustable shoulder straps and a metal closure on the back. The model’s matching bottoms were a high-cut brief that scooped down low in the front to expose most of her flat, sculpted stomach. The back sat up much higher, almost reaching her dimples of Venus.

Ireland demonstrated two different ways to wear her bikini bottoms. In the first photo included in her carousel of images, she was pictured leaning against her dining room table so that her pert posterior was resting on its rustic wood surface. This snapshot showed that her bottoms provided a moderate amount of coverage, but the sides were cut to expose a bit more skin than a classic brief.

In her third photo, Ireland was wearing the bottoms pulled up so that she was basically giving herself a wedgie. This made the garment resemble the cheeky scrunch-butt bottoms that are designed to show off a lot more skin. By wearing her bikini briefs this way, Ireland was leaving little of her peachy posterior to the imagination.

Ireland was facing the camera in her second photo. She was gazing seductively at the camera and slightly leaning forward to place her hands on the table. She jutted her left hip out to the side behind her and posed with her right leg crossed in front of her left. This helped to highlight her hourglass figure.

A bowl of lemons was sitting on the table, and the citrus fruits almost matched the color of Ireland’s bathing suit.

As of this writing, Ireland’s photo has been liked over 20,000 times. Her 589,000 followers also flocked to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their thoughts about the image and to ask her a few questions about it.

Because Ireland was wearing her blond hair pulled up in a topknot, a tattoo on the back of her neck was visible. One fan wanted to know what it said.

“Ugh it says TRUTH… got it when i was i kid.. i hate it. OK!” read Ireland’s reply.

The model also responded to a follower who commented on the size of the massive fig tree in the corner of her dining room.

“I don’t give a f*ck about my bathing suit… i just way people to talk about my fig tree,” Ireland quipped.

The model’s lemons also got a cheeky mention.

“I was looking at the table and various fruit selections…” one admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model showed off her “favorite” spring bikini in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram early last month. It was a vibrant shade of lime green.