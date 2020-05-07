Nicole Thorne Wears Nothing But Panties In Racy Instagram Photo

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page last night with a topless photo that saw her wearing nothing but a pair of white panties. The sizzling brunette played the seduction game, making clever use of the decor to censor her bare chest. She faced the camera with a scorching gaze and crossed her arm over her bosom, covering up one of her breasts. Her hand delicately grasped her neck in a provocative gesture that left half of her naked bust completely exposed. A bouquet of white and yellow flowers in the foreground of the pic came to her rescue, strategically concealing her nipple.

“Saved by the flowers,” Nicole wrote in her caption, adding an emoji of a blossoming flower.

Even with the ingenious artifice in place, the model still flashed a good glimpse of her voluptuous assets. Her cleavage was left well within eyesight, and she showed a generous amount of sideboob and underboob. Her toned midriff and abs were also on display, accentuated by the high-rise bottoms that emphasized her waist. The high cut of her panties showed off her hips and thighs, making for a tantalizing look that flaunted all of her hourglass curves.

Photographed in a simple interior, Nicole was standing in front of a white wall, half engulfed in shade. Sunlight from a nearby window flooded the room, shining on her torso and legs and lending a warm glow to her supple skin. She crossed her other arm over her lower body in a diagonal, fanning her fingers over her hip and thigh. The photo was focused on her enviable figure, with the coquettish flower arrangement in the foreground appearing as a blur of petals and leaves.

The 29-year-old rocked an elegant glam, and appeared to sport a stylish smokey eye makeup that made her blue eyes really pop. Her glam look also seemed to include long lashes and sculpted eyebrows, as well as peach blush and matching lipstick. Nicole accessorized with a chic black manicure that added sophistication to the racy look. Her long tresses were styled in loose waves and framed her face, cascading down her back. A few rebel locks brushed over her shoulder, calling attention to her chiseled collar bone.

The shot was taken by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who has worked with Nicole on previous sultry shoots, including a topless photo shared last week and which showed her posing on the floor in only a tiny black thong. The model gave him a shout-out in the caption, and added a Brisbane, Queensland, geotag on her post.

The steamy upload stirred a lot of excitement among her fans, who clicked the like button on the photo more than 15,600 times and left close to 230 messages overnight.

“Amazing post,” wrote one person.

“Beautiful, Classy picture!!! So pretty!!!” gushed a second follower, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“Great use of light,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Stupid flowers, always getting in the way,” quipped a fourth fan.