‘Black Mirror’ Creator Not Sure If Audiences Could Stomach Another Season At The Moment

Netflix’s Black Mirror has been known for creating dystopian universes that give audiences unparalleled ideas of what the world could potentially resemble if technology were to run rampant. With the world currently in the grips of a global pandemic, show creator Charlie Brooker wants to steer clear of adding to the current panic.

In an interview with Radio Times, Brooker spoke on the uncertain future of the British science fiction series and what fans of the show can expect.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” Brooker said, in reference to future episodes.

Brooker vaguely spoke on other projects and ventures he would be interested in exploring instead, including comedy.

“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh,” he teased.

Prior to the Radio Times interview, Brooker spoke with Digital Spy in November 2019 on the future Black Mirror, which he called the scheduling of the show “pretty flexible.”

“I don’t think there’s anything to stop us. We could do one-offs, we could do an ongoing story, we could do spin-offs,” he said.

Hey Alexa, have you met Ashley Too? pic.twitter.com/e0RVUBylIc — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) June 9, 2019

Black Mirror has a star-studded cast across all five seasons. The latest installments alone included award-winning actor Anthony Mackie, starring in episode one, “Striking Vipers”, and Miley Cyrus in the final episode of the season, “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.”

Other notable names have included Chewing Gum‘s Michaela Coel in episode one of season four “USS Callister;” Black Panther’s Leticia Wright in episode four of season six “Black Museum;” Game of Thrones‘ Jerome Flynn in episode three of season three “Shut Up and Dance;” and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya in episode two of season one “Fifteen Million Merits.”

The show has received many awards including three Emmys for Outstanding Television Movie for episodes “San Junipero,” “USS Callister,” and “Bandersnatch.”

As reported by IndieWire, episode two of season five, “Smithereens,” will compete for a 2020 Emmy. For this submission, Netflix needed to make an official appeal to be able to enter due to the episode falling below the 75-minute cutoff time by five minutes. The episode will be submitted for the Outstanding Television Movie category.

Executive Producer Annabel Jones, and co-showrunner alongside Brooker, has not made a public comment on the indefinite pause of the sixth season.