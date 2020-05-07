Chanel West Coast Stuns In A Yellow Polka-Dot Bikini As She Dances To ‘Barbie Girl’

Chanel rocked a blond wig and sat in a wading pool for a funny TikTok video.

Chanel West Coast gave herself a Barbie makeover for an entertaining new video, but she didn’t wear pink. Instead, she rocked a yellow polka-dot bikini for her dance performance in a kiddie pool.

On Wednesday, the Ridiculousness star took to Instagram to show off her take on Barbie’s iconic look. Chanel was rocking a long blond wig styled to look like Barbie’s classic ponytail, complete with thick curled bangs. She was wearing the length of her shiny platinum hairpiece slung over her bare right shoulder.

The rapper was rocking a strapless yellow bikini that featured a white polka-dot print. Her tiny bandeau top had a flirty knotted detail in the center of the bust. The ends of the bathing suit’s thick ties trailed down Chanel’s taut tummy, and the garment’s cinched-in design showed off a teasing amount of her perky cleavage. The model’s matching bottoms had a high waist and low-cut leg openings, giving them a retro vibe.

Chanel was also sporting a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, much like those that came with vintage Barbie dolls. However, hers were yellow with pointy geometric frames. Her only other visible accessories were a pair of large silver-and-pearl hoop earrings.

While Chanel wasn’t wearing any apparel that was Barbie’s favorite color, her full lips appeared to be painted a hot pink hue. Her short fingernails were the same vibrant shade.

Chanel was filming herself lip-syncing to the 1997 Aqua song “Barbie Girl.” She tilted her head from side-to-side and made stiff, robotic movements with her right arm. She kept her elbow bent and her hand straight in an imitation of one of Barbie’s poses.

Chanel was only dancing with her upper body because her legs were curled up underneath her. When Aqua sang about “life in plastic” being “fantastic,” Chanel panned the camera down and to the side to reveal that she was sitting in a bright pink inflatable kiddie pool.

The musician began playing with her ponytail when the song mentioned Barbie’s plastic mane.

“You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere,” Aqua sang. “Imagination, life is your creation.”

Chanel’s “Barbie Girl” video was also shared on TikTok, and she used the caption of her Instagram post to encourage her fans to follow her on the social media platform.

Over the span of a few hours, Chanel’s mini music video racked up over 12,000 likes on Instagram.

“Haha! That was soo dope!” read one response to her post.

“Living for this look Chanel! You should get bangs!” another admirer wrote.

“I think this should be your attire for the next ridiculousness episode,” a third fan suggested.

This isn’t the first time Chanel has wowed her fans by rocking yellow. Last week, she modeled a dandelion-colored crop top while posing in a field of poppies.